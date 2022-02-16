Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition announced, out this week
No you didn’t miss an announcement. GungHo just announced Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition and it’ll be released later this week on February 19th.
The Nintendo Switch version of the game features quest mode, PvP with up to 8 players against players locally or around the world. There’s also a custom mode to make your own original dungeons.
The game is playable docked, as well as handheld with touch screen controls. The game is available on February 19, 2022 for $6.06 and can be preordered now. Oddly specific pricing there.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments