Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2) Review

Advertisement

The original Switch launched with the first Puyo Puyo Tetris, so it’s only fitting that the Switch 2 launches with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. However, Sega has already released PPT2 in 2020 on the original Switch. I even reviewed it back then. Without an option to upgrade the original game, I guess it’s time to look at whether it’s worth the double dip.

In short, the answer is no. If you have PPT2 on the Switch already, there is not enough here to fork out for another version. Given that Sega has decided to essentially release the same game, my previous review is still just as relevant.

If you’re reading this review, I am going to make two bold assumptions. One is that you know what Tetris is, the other is that you know what Puyo Puyo is. There’s every chance you might be annoyed that I mentioned Tetris before Puyo Puyo…Okay, just in case I’ll fill you in. In short, Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game with colourful falling beans, or Puyo’s, that you need to place so you have at least four of the same colour touching before they vanish off the play field. Tetris is falling blocks, only you need to have them positioned to fill in a whole ‘line’on the play grid, filling the line clears it. Both Puyo Puyo and Tetris are about not letting the grid fill up to the top. In PPT2, it’s also clearing your field to help make additional pieces fall on the opposition’s grid to make it harder for them to clear their grid.

One of the big parts of PPT2 is the Adventure mode. To refer to my previous review:

“Adventure is where PPT2’s story resides. A follow-up to the original, only the crew of the SS Tetra, Ringo and the Puyo Puyo gang don’t remember it. The two groups find themselves brought together again after the attempt to merge the two universes in the original. Both worlds are once again at risk of merging as everyone is brought back together, starting another grand Puyo Puyo Tetris adventure. You’ll meet up with the Puyo and Tetris teams as you all solve your problems with battling. Just like the original, the character interactions are silly yet charming conversations, accentuating the whole situation while playing to the characters’ established personalities over Puyo games. It’s also a pleasant return to the Tetris crew. The Adventure mode will throw you into a variety of different challenges, managing to keep it fresh as you play a lot of Puyo Puyo and Tetris depending on the stage. If you come across any stages you’re getting stuck on or just don’t want to play, you can skip to the next stage and just enjoy the amusing story.“

If you’re a fan and already have the original PPT2 then I hope you don’t mind replaying through the Adventure mode, cross-save progress between the Switch and Switch 2 versions ain’t happening here.

So what else is on offer? Competitive modes. Previously I had said:

“Playing Puyo Puyo and Tetris are both still as fun as ever, whether it’s the sole game or managing both. From the Start screen you can go to the main menu for the bulk of the game, or you can leap into a quick Endless match of Puyo Puyo or a Marathon match of Tetris if you want a quick bout. If you’re new to either Puyo Puyo or Tetris (or both), lessons are included to help you learn the basics and the more advanced techniques. It pays to know enough about both options, given they play quite differently despite both being falling pieces that you have to clear.”

“Online play includes Puzzle League or Freeplay. Within the Puzzle League you can select Puzzle (which contains both Tetris and Puyo), Tetris League, Puyo League, or Skill Battle League. Playing within these leagues will impact your online ranking. You can also just play against a friend online, or have a Freeplay match without worrying about your ranking.” The previous review has more if you really want to know more, but for now I also want to quickly go over what’s new.

Advertisement

On to the new content for the S Edition. One new addition is the mode Puyo Tetris Doubles match. This allows two players per grid, making for co-op matches as you work within the limited space placing Puyos or Tetraminos at the same time.

If you have a camera for your Switch 2, you can have it display yourself in the background of the grid and see others in theirs. It’s a nice little addition if you have a camera for the Switch 2 and don’t mind seeing yourself.

Mouse Control Support is here, allowing you to place your pieces using the Joy Con held in the mouse position. It mostly serves as a novelty considering it is in no way the most effective way to play, especially with such a competitive game.

Now it’s time to have the conversation about double-dipping. While it’s good there’s been some additions made, in this case the additions are so minor that there is no way I could recommend this version over the original PPT2 Switch release. It’s a difficult game to choose a score for, the original PPT2 was a 4 out of 5 stars. The content in the game is still good fun and worth playing, but it’s already available and chances are you already bought it five years ago. It still doesn’t excuse how they’ve handled these launch Switch 2 releases, and for PPT2S there is one big issue for the longevity of this title once you jump online.

Advertisement

The lack of cross play with a large, already established player base can only hurt the long term future of this version if you want to get the most out of this game. The Switch had a pretty solid player base to compete against, it’s a wild decision to silo this slightly-new version of a five year old game from even just the potential of more active players. With the 2S edition, if you already have PPT2 then there’s little incentive to buy it again. It feels like a critical failure on Sega’s part to not bother with cross-play given they’re already testing player’s patience with these contentious re-releases.

=

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S does add to the original PPT2 in a few small ways to squeeze out a little extra life out of this five-year-old game. However, it’s not enough to justify forcing fans to fork out again, not when you can just purchase the original Switch version. Not offering an upgrade path to the Switch 2 version feels like a needless shakedown of Puyo Puyo fans, especially when there’s no real benefit to online players. If you don’t own this game already, then I would still recommend Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s Switch 1 version. It is a real shame that Sega has made a great game hard to recommend.

Rating: 2/5