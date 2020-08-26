Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 announced, out December 8th

Announced during a “surprise” Nintendo Direct mini Partner Showcase, Puyo Tetris will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Specifically on December 8th.

The game features a new Skill Battle mode that uses a card system. There’s also a new Adventure mode as well. Puyo Puyo Tetris was one first Switch games and it was a lot of fun. We’re happy to see more of it.

The game is also coming to the other current-generation consoles as well as the next-generation ones too.

Here’s what Sega has to say about it;

Two legendary puzzle games reunite for the ultimate puzzle match in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2! This vibrant new entry includes all of the modes from the original game, including the popular Versus mode, which lets players play Puyo Puyo against Tetris, and the playful Party Mode with special items and challenges. The new Skill Battle mode introduces character-based skills and item cards that can be equipped to power up the team and quickly turn the tables on opponents! In Adventure mode, players will traverse space and dimensions never seen before in a new story, with a colorful cast of cute characters, bringing to life the power of Tetriminos and Puyos. An expanded Online Mode will bring the ability to spectate matches, in which up to four players can compete against each other in worldwide battles for online rankings. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 drops onto Nintendo Switch on Dec. 8 – just in time for the holiday season!