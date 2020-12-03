Puma’s Futura Rider NES inspired shoes have hit Australia
One week it’s shoes based on Super Mario titles, the next shoes with a NES inspired theme.
The Puma Nintendo Entertainment System Futura Rider’s have arrived on Puma’s website and through Footlocker. These shoes feature an NES design with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge on the tongue. They’ll set you back $140 bucks.
You can find them on the Puma website, as well as Foot Locker. Will you be picking these up or are you shoe-d out from last week?
