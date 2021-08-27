0

PUMA x Animal Crossing goods on the way

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 27, 2021

We’ve seen Animal Crossing goods on the My Nintendo store, clothes from Uniqlo and even a Monopoly board. Now, Puma is coming out with a range of clothes and shoes featuring Animal Crossing themed designs.

We’ve contacted Puma to find out more about what we’re getting exactly and when. Meanwhile, Nintendo has promised “more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year.”

All of the above is due sometime this year.

Images via SneakerFreaker

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment