PUMA x Animal Crossing goods on the way

We’ve seen Animal Crossing goods on the My Nintendo store, clothes from Uniqlo and even a Monopoly board. Now, Puma is coming out with a range of clothes and shoes featuring Animal Crossing themed designs.













We’ve contacted Puma to find out more about what we’re getting exactly and when. Meanwhile, Nintendo has promised “more free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year.”

All of the above is due sometime this year.

Images via SneakerFreaker