PUMA also releasing Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy themed kicks
Super Mario 64 isn’t the only game getting the love from PUMA with Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy themed shoes also due for release.
While the Super Mario 64 shoes were listed on the Australian Foot Locker site, now the Kuwait one has joined in the fun showing off the other RS-Dreamer series shoes.
We’ve got no word if the Sunshine and Galaxy shoes are coming to Australia, but if they do we’ll let you know as soon as we do.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
55%
Oh wow!
18%
Great
9%
Fresh
9%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
9%
Grrrr
0%
Comments
Leave a Response