Project Warlock is a modern tribute to 90s first-person shooters, out June 11th

Publisher Crunching Koalas has announced Project Warlock, a retro inspired, yet modern first person shooter coming to the Nintendo Switch next month.

Project Warlock will have you blasting through 60 levels of demons and monsters all in a classic pixel style. There are 38 guns in the game and 8 spells as well. It’s a little bit Doom and a little bit of Hexen as well.

Jakub Cislo, the primary developer of the game was still in high school when he started developing this game. He’s younger than the games that inspire it.

The game is out on June 11th for the Nintendo Switch, June 9th for the PS4 and June 12 for the Xbox One as well. Here’s a cheesy trailer…

Screenshots