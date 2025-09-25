Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, now due out in 2026

It wouldn’t be a Level-5 game without a delay or two — or eleven — but now it’s Professor Layton and the New World of Steam’s turn.

Level-5 has confirmed that the game, originally due for release this year, will now launch sometime in 2026. In a statement, they said:

LEVEL5 Inc. would like to begin by offering its sincere apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to the release of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

Although the release was originally scheduled for 2025, in order to deliver the game in the best possible form, the launch has been rescheduled for 2026.



We deeply regret any inconvenience this delay may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support.

A shame, but the return of Layton has been a long time coming, so we’re happy for them to take the time to get it right. You can also see more of the game in the newest trailer released today.