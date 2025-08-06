Pro Jank Footy is coming to the Switch in 2026
We’ve seen Powerbomb Games’ Pro Jank Footy at a number of local shows over the years, and it’s always been coming to Steam, but today they’ve confirmed that the game is also headed to consoles, including the Switch, in 2026.
Pro Jank Footy is a new over the top arcade style take on Aussie Rules footy. If you kick a goal, your opponent picks up a power up. These range from things like giving your entire team stronger legs to turning everyone into a footy. There’s local multiplayer and single player season modes to play through as well.
The game also features commentary from the very funny David Ashby, Broden Kelly and Dario Russo.
The game has been picked up by newly minted publisher Umbrella (formerly Umbrella Entertainment), who are now branching out into games. It will also be on demo at PAX Australia and SXSW this year ahead of its release next year.
Pro Jank Footy is out on PC and consoles in 2026.