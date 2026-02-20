Switch
Pro Jank Footy confirmed for Switch 2 alongside new trailer
Still due in 2026.
We’ve been following this one for a while, and Pro Jank Footy has a fresh new trailer showing off more of its zany, over-the-top footy action. It also reveals that the game is now coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.
The game is still without a release date, but it’s due sometime this year.
Pro Jank Footy is a new, over-the-top arcade-style take on Aussie Rules footy. If you kick a goal, your opponent picks up a power-up. These range from giving your entire team stronger legs to turning everyone into a footy. There’s local multiplayer and single-player season modes to play through as well.
The game also features commentary from the very funny David Ashby, Broden Kelly and Dario Russo.
