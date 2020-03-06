Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded coming to the Switch later this year

NIS America has announced that Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded are headed to the Switch. Originally released on the PSP, these punishing penguin platformers will come to the Switch all on one cartridge, with all of the DLC and updated graphics.

Along with a standard version of the game, there will be a “Just Desserts Edition filled with Prinny gear. It’s only going to be made available through the NIS America store but will contain an art book, soundtrack CD, poster and a Prinny not-nanoblock figure.

PRINNY 1: CAN I REALLY BE THE HERO?



Master Etna demands the ultimate dessert, and it is up to a legion of lowly Prinnies to make it! Jump, slash, and combo your way through different stages of the Netherworld, devastate enemies and bosses with special attacks, and encounter both new and familiar faces in this explosive action adventure from the twisted minds behind the Disgaea series! PRINNY 2: DAWN OF OPERATION PANTIES, DOOD!



When the mysterious Phantom Thief steals Master Etna’s panties, the Prinny horde must rise up once again to retrieve them…or suffer the consequences! Slash and Hip Pound your way through chaotic stages full of devilish foes, and build up the Combo Gauge to unleash powerful moves like Prinny Cyclone and Prinnykaze. Also, dive into the bonus story of the OTHER protagonist(?) of the Disgaea games and claim your glory with Asagi Wars: Vengeance of Asagi!

Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded will be out later this year.