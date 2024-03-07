Princess Peach Showtime! gets new trailer and demo

Advertisement

We’re getting close to the release of Princess Peach Showtime! and Nintendo’s dropped a bag of goodies off for it today. In addition to a new overview trailer, we more excitingly got a demo for the game.

Head to the Nintendo eShop page for the game and try it out today, when while it downloads check out the new trailer below. There’s no more new costumes revealed, but it’s something.

Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, check out our bargain guide for it here.