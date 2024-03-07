411
0

Princess Peach Showtime! gets new trailer and demo

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 7, 2024
Advertisement

We’re getting close to the release of Princess Peach Showtime! and Nintendo’s dropped a bag of goodies off for it today. In addition to a new overview trailer, we more excitingly got a demo for the game.

Head to the Nintendo eShop page for the game and try it out today, when while it downloads check out the new trailer below. There’s no more new costumes revealed, but it’s something.

Princess Peach Showtime! is out on March 22nd, check out our bargain guide for it here.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
25%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
50%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Princess Peach Showtime
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment