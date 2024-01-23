174
Princess Peach Showtime! adds Ninja and Cowboy Peach transformations

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 23, 2024
New trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime! has dropped showing off two new transformations with a new Ninja and Cowboy Peach being shown.

Ninja Peach is briefly shown slicing and dicing and wall jumping around, Cowboy Peach is shown whipping up enemies and riding a horse. The trailer overall is just over a minute long so we only get glances of gameplay from each of the featured transformations.

Also releasing on the same day as Showtime! is a set of Pastel Pink Joy-Con. Pretty!

Princess Peach Showtime is one of the few games out this year from Nintendo that’s not a remake – we’re looking forward to it on March 22nd. Preorders are now available on the eShop.

