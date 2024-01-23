Princess Peach Showtime! adds Ninja and Cowboy Peach transformations
New trailer for the upcoming Princess Peach Showtime! has dropped showing off two new transformations with a new Ninja and Cowboy Peach being shown.
Ninja Peach is briefly shown slicing and dicing and wall jumping around, Cowboy Peach is shown whipping up enemies and riding a horse. The trailer overall is just over a minute long so we only get glances of gameplay from each of the featured transformations.
Also releasing on the same day as Showtime! is a set of Pastel Pink Joy-Con. Pretty!
Princess Peach Showtime is one of the few games out this year from Nintendo that’s not a remake – we’re looking forward to it on March 22nd. Preorders are now available on the eShop.
