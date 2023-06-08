678
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is bringing the series back to its roots

by Luke HendersonJune 9, 2023
Ubisoft have announced that The Prince of Persia is back, though this new prince has a new look, both in character and world design. Sargon is the new character and he has some new powers to help him save the kingdom.

The game has been created by the team at Ubisoft Montpellier, where the Rayman games are done. As for when you can play it, the game is coming to Switch, along with other platforms, on January 18th 2024.

