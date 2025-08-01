Price increase for original Switch Consoles & some accessories in the US

Advertisement

Nintendo of America has announced there will be a “pricing update,” also known as a price increase, in that region on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Price changes are also coming for some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, selected amiibo, and Alarmo. The Nintendo Switch 2 itself, Switch 2 games and Nintendo Switch Online memberships are, at this time, unaffected.

The new prices, which Nintendo says are due to “market conditions,” will take effect from August 3rd. The exact amounts haven’t been revealed, so we’ll have to wait for retailers to update their listings to see the damage.

In any other era, we’d expect the price of a console — especially after its successor is released — to go down, not up. But here we are.

At this stage, there’s no indication or announcement that this will happen in Australia or New Zealand.