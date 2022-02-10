1595
Preorder Roundup: Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and more

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2022

While there wasn’t much in the way of limited edition goods that will sell out quickly. This Nintendo Direct did have a lot of games, a lot of games you can preorder already. Should you wish to do so, we’ll keep these updated until they get their own bargain guides closer to release.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot

  • Amazon – $68Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • eShop – $79.95 Link
  • Catch – $69 Link
  • Big W – $69Link
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69 Link
  • Mighty Ape – $69 Link

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

  • Amazon – $79.95Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • eShop – $79.95Link
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69 Link

A Limited Edition is confirmed, but no pricing or retailers have it live yet.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

  • Amazon – $69.95Link
  • EB Games – $69.95 Link
  • eShop – $69.95Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $59Link

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

  • Amazon – $69Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • eShop – $79.95Link
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69Link

Nintendo Switch Sports

  • Amazon – $69.95Link
    • Nintendo Switch Leg Strap – $13.95Link
  • EB Games – $69.95Link
  • eShop – $56Link
  • Gamesmen – $59.95Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $59Link

The physical version of the game includes a leg strap. The game also is not compatible with handheld mode.

Splatoon 3

  • Amazon – $69Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69Link

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

  • Amazon – $79.95Link
  • EB Games – $79.95Link
  • Gamesmen – $68Link
  • JB Hi-Fi – $69 Link
,
