Preorder Roundup: Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and more
While there wasn’t much in the way of limited edition goods that will sell out quickly. This Nintendo Direct did have a lot of games, a lot of games you can preorder already. Should you wish to do so, we’ll keep these updated until they get their own bargain guides closer to release.
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot
- Amazon – $68 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- eShop – $79.95 – Link
- Catch – $69 – Link
- Big W – $69 – Link
- Gamesmen – $68 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $69 – Link
- Mighty Ape – $69 – Link
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Amazon – $79.95 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- eShop – $79.95 – Link
- Gamesmen – $68 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $69 – Link
A Limited Edition is confirmed, but no pricing or retailers have it live yet.
A limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will launch alongside the game on 24/06! pic.twitter.com/EVURafIkcP— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) February 9, 2022
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Live A Live
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
- Amazon – $69 – Link
- EB Games – $79.95 – Link
- eShop – $79.95 – Link
- Gamesmen – $68 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $69 – Link
Nintendo Switch Sports
- Amazon – $69.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Leg Strap – $13.95 – Link
- EB Games – $69.95 – Link
- eShop – $56 – Link
- Gamesmen – $59.95 – Link
- JB Hi-Fi – $59 – Link
The physical version of the game includes a leg strap. The game also is not compatible with handheld mode.
Splatoon 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
What's your reaction?
Awesome
73%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
9%
Fresh
18%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments