Preorder bonuses for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom up at EB Games & JB Hi-Fi

We were getting a little worried there, there hasn’t been a preorder bonus for a Nintendo game here in Australia since Splatoon 3 all the way back in September. We thought, maybe with the My Nintendo Store they were kind of done with them?

Not the case it seems! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not one, but two preorder bonus deals going, a luggage tag at EB Games, and JB Hi-Fi has a swish looking gold coin.

At EB Games you’ll get the luggage tag if you’re preorder the standard edition of the game or the Collector’s Edition. JB Hi-Fi only appears to be giving away the coin on the standard edition.

Will this change where you buy the game from?

Be sure to follow our bargain guide, and if you haven’t already all of the Zelda amiibo are being restocked at various stocked – we’ve got a guide for that too.