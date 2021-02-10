441
1

Prehistorik Man and three others are your February Nintendo Switch Online games

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 10, 2021

From next week you’ll have three more SNES and one more NES game to play with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo is adding from the SNES Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, and Psycho Dream which is set to be released outside Japan for the first time. The NES title is Fire ‘n Ice. It’s a prequel to Solomon’s Key.

None of these games have been previously available digitally – not even on the Virtual Console. The games will be available next week on February 17th.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Switch Online
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.
1 Comments
Leave a response

Leave a Response