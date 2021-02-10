Prehistorik Man and three others are your February Nintendo Switch Online games
From next week you’ll have three more SNES and one more NES game to play with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
Nintendo is adding from the SNES Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, and Psycho Dream which is set to be released outside Japan for the first time. The NES title is Fire ‘n Ice. It’s a prequel to Solomon’s Key.
None of these games have been previously available digitally – not even on the Virtual Console. The games will be available next week on February 17th.
Yay, I like playing these lesser known old school games. Good fun 🙂