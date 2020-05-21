Pre-order Bargain Alert: Paper Mario: The Origami King down to $64 at Amazon and Harvey Norman

It’s way too early for a bargain guide, but this price can’t be ignored.

Harvey Norman* dropped its preorder price for Paper Mario: The Origami King down to $64 overnight, and even though we’re now two months away from release it’s probably not going to get much cheaper than that. As usual, Amazon has responded and dropped their preorder price as well to match.

Amazon : Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64 – Link

: Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64 – Link Harvey Norman: Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64 – Link

* While usually we just show readers prices and let people decide where to spend their money we cannot go without warning about pre-ordering at Harvey Norman. They frequently have these low prices for preorders and then fail to deliver. We’ve seen it Yoshi’s Crafted World and more recently with the Animal Crossing Limited Edition Console. People had that console on pre-order from Harvey Norman and they oversold it per store. People were told they would miss out the day before release, and now you can’t buy those consoles anywhere.

