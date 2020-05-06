845
Pre-order Bargain Alert: Amazon has Bioshock and Borderlands Legendary Collection on discount already

by Daniel VuckovicMay 6, 2020

When 2K Games announced The BioShock and Borderlands Collections for Switch we were a little disappointed to see them priced at a recommended retail price of $89.95. However, the market being what it is – there’s no way you’re going to pay that if you read our site.

Amazon today has put the two collections up for sale for preorder with a massive 20% discount.

Borderlands Legendary Collection is down to $69.00 down from $89.95 RRP. BioShock The Collection is cheaper still at $63.99, again down from that ninety dollar RRP.

Granted this isn’t any where as cheap as they are on other consoles, or when they’re on sale digitally – but at least it’s not ninety bucks.

