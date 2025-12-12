Pragmata is coming to Switch 2, plus a Diana amiibo

Capcom’s going all in on the Switch 2 with its newest game Pragamata now announced for the console.

This all-new original IP was announced a while back, but it will be coming out this April 24th, 2026. Set in the near future, Hugh and his android companion Diana must hack their way through a cold lunar research station.

Capcom’s also got another amiibo for this one, with Diana getting her own figure as well. Seems like someone at Nintendo has given Capcom the keys to the amiibo factory.

The game is available to preorder now on the eShop and will retail for $107.96 AUD. There’s a demo out now on Steam, and a console one is said to be coming.