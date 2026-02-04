Poker Night at the Inventory is back, coming to the Switch on March 5th

Now here’s a name you probably haven’t heard in a while. Poker Night at the Inventory is back, and it’s getting a release on the Nintendo Switch next month.

On March 5th, 2026, the game — originally released all the way back in 2010 — is getting another run. This remastered version once again features Max (Sam & Max), Strong Bad (Homestar Runner), Tycho (Penny Arcade), and Team Fortress 2 mercenary The Heavy, making it a real time capsule of pop culture.

Developed by Skunkape Games, the remaster includes overhauled graphics and lighting, fixes to the actual poker, and all-new unlockables.