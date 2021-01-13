291
0

Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary kicks off with memories trailer, music and more

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 13, 2021

The Pokémon Company has revealed a new trailer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon. The trailer runs through some ‘memories’ on a Rube Goldberg machine. Everything from the games, anime and even trading card game.

There’s also a tease at the end for an upcoming promotion between singer Katy Perry and Pokémon. She and many other artist will be creating some Pokémon inspired music.

A website for the 25th Anniversary has gone live promising a region a month celebration starting with Galar in March and much more throughout the year.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Pokemon
Tags
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response