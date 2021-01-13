Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary kicks off with memories trailer, music and more
The Pokémon Company has revealed a new trailer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon. The trailer runs through some ‘memories’ on a Rube Goldberg machine. Everything from the games, anime and even trading card game.
There’s also a tease at the end for an upcoming promotion between singer Katy Perry and Pokémon. She and many other artist will be creating some Pokémon inspired music.
A website for the 25th Anniversary has gone live promising a region a month celebration starting with Galar in March and much more throughout the year.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
100%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response