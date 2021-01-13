Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary kicks off with memories trailer, music and more

The Pokémon Company has revealed a new trailer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon. The trailer runs through some ‘memories’ on a Rube Goldberg machine. Everything from the games, anime and even trading card game.

There’s also a tease at the end for an upcoming promotion between singer Katy Perry and Pokémon. She and many other artist will be creating some Pokémon inspired music.

1996 was only the beginning.



Whether you kicked things off in Kanto or got on board in Galar, the world of Pokémon is filled with thrilling battles and exciting adventures—every journey is unique. #Pokemon25https://t.co/kQAygp61cx pic.twitter.com/TOdOiASyRI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021

A website for the 25th Anniversary has gone live promising a region a month celebration starting with Galar in March and much more throughout the year.