Pokémon XD: Gale Of Darkness is out now on Switch 2 - Vooks

Announced alongside the Switch 2 reveal, we heard nothing about Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness on Nintendo’s Classics range until last month’s Pokémon Presents, where it was confirmed for a March release. But when in March? Well, now we know: today. In fact, it’s out right now.

With Eevee as your companion, fight against an evil organization using Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, available now on #NintendoSwitch2 with GameCube – Nintendo Classics for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members. pic.twitter.com/L2xv6bOmJ5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 18, 2026

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is the second game from Genius Sonority on the Nintendo GameCube, and it even references the first game, Pokémon Colosseum, so it’s a little odd we’re getting it first — but stranger things have happened.

You’ll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to play this, like any GameCube game in the Nintendo Classics lineup.