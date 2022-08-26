0

Pokémon x Clarks boots now available to preorder in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 26, 2022

We’ve had Vans, we’ve had Converse and now Clarks have some crossover shoes, boots even, with Pokémon. They were announced a little while again but now available to preorder in Australia. Both the Black and Yellow boots will set you back $269.95 and will be available on September 30th.

Last time I had a pair of Clarks they were horrible rock hard school shoes – these look much better.

