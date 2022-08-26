Pokémon x Clarks boots now available to preorder in Australia
We’ve had Vans, we’ve had Converse and now Clarks have some crossover shoes, boots even, with Pokémon. They were announced a little while again but now available to preorder in Australia. Both the Black and Yellow boots will set you back $269.95 and will be available on September 30th.
Last time I had a pair of Clarks they were horrible rock hard school shoes – these look much better.
