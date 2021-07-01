Pokémon Wonder, a real life Pokémon finding adventure comes to Yomiuriland in Tokyo this month
The Pokémon Company has announced a new nature adventure attraction at the Yomiuri Land amusement park in Japan.
Pokémon Wonder is a ticketed event that sees people spending 90 minutes trying to spot recreations of Pokémon hidden in the natural environment. The Pokémon Wonder is made up of areas of the park that were previously closed off. There’s 50 Pokémon to find across two areas, and you’ll see the likes of Diglett, Oddish, Seedot and even fossil type Pokémon in stone.
The event opens on July 17th. Add another thing to the list to do in Japan once the borders reopen.
Source: Serebii
