Pokémon Unite is a Pokemon MOBA coming to mobile and Switch

Nintendo promised something big, and we got it last night. The Pokémon Company last night announced Pokémon Unite. It’s an online multiplayer strategic team-based battle game (you know, a MOBA). The game is coming to the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will support cross-play and be free to start.



























Pokémon Unite has five-on-five team battles, during these battles you’ll catch wild Pokémon, level them up and evolve them. You win battles by scoring the most points.

The game is currently in development at Timi Studios.