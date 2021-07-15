Pokémon Unite hits the Switch next week on July 21st

It seems like this one has been in beta testing forever, but relax next week it’s finally here. The Pokémon MOBA, Pokémon Unite has had its release date confirmed and its Wednesday July 21st.

If you try out the game before August 31st you’ll unlock Zeraora in the game.

Pokémon UNITE is the first Pokémon strategic team battle game. Players face off against each other in 5-on-5 team battles. During these battles, players will cooperate with teammates to defeat wild Pokémon and level up to evolve their own Pokémon. They will need to defeat their opponents’ Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time. Pokémon UNITE will be free-to-start, with optional in-game purchases available.