Pokémon Unite coming to the Switch in July

The upcoming Pokémon MOBA, Pokémon Unite has had its release date confirmed and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch in July. The mobile version will follow in September.

There will also be a network test for the game starting in June, but so far it’s only for Japan. The game coming to the Switch first is a surprise considering all the beta testing was done on mobile.

The game features both cross-play between platforms as well as cross progression. You can use your Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account to keep your game in sync between devices.

If you’re really keen to see more of the game, there’s a 5 minute introduction video – it’s only in Japanese for now – but at least you can see how the game is shaping up.

The Rules of Unite Battles – Unite Battles are where Trainers and their partner Pokémon compete in 5-on-5 team battles. The key to victory in a Unite Battle is to have a higher score than the other team when time runs out. To earn points for your team, you must gather Aeos energy by defeating wild and opposing Pokémon and then deposit that energy in one of the opposing team’s goal zones. Unite Battles take place in various stadiums, and the rules for each stadium differ. There can be different numbers of team members, different match lengths, and even different Legendary Pokémon that appear.

Face Off against Skilled Teams – In Unite Battles, cooperating with teammates is important. When battling a skilled team or when at a disadvantage, you might be able to open a path to victory by coordinating with teammates. In ranked matches, you can earn performance points, which can increase—or decrease—your ranking depending on the results of the battle. When just starting out, you’ll battle at the Beginner Cup level and begin making your journey to Master Cup. Additionally, those who become ranked will be recorded on a global ranking board for all the world to see.

Level Up – Before every Unite Battle, participating Pokémon are returned to Lv. 1 through the power of Aeos energy, and throughout each battle, they gain Exp. Points and level up. As Pokémon level up, they learn powerful moves and evolve, and when a Pokémon reaches higher levels, it also learns its Unite Move—a powerful move that can only be learned and used in Unite Battles. Unite Moves can change the tide of battle!

Battle with a Fresh Look – In Pokémon UNITE, you can change the appearance of your Pokémon and Trainer. Take part in Unite Battles while showing off your own unique style! You can use Holowear, a special technology that uses Aeos energy, to dress your Pokémon in a variety of outfits. You can also customize your Trainer’s appearance, clothing, and accessories to make sure your Trainer always looks their best, both in and out of battle. You can update your profile with a Unite snapshot that features your Trainer’s avatar and partner Pokémon, and you can even customize the snapshot by changing your Trainer’s expression or pose or by adding stickers. Before entering a match, you and other players can see each other’s Unite snapshot, too!

Find Your Role – Many different Pokémon, such as Charizard, Pikachu, and Greninja, appear in Pokémon UNITE. Although type strengths and weaknesses do not exist in Unite Battles, each Pokémon has its own unique stats and role—Attacker, Defender, Speedster, Supporter, or All-Rounder—that reflects its play style. You’ll want to practice with various Pokémon to find out which best suit you. To use a Pokémon in Unite Battles, you need to have a Unite license for that Pokémon. Unite licenses can be obtained through the Unite Battle Committee, where you can exchange Aeos coins (earnable via Unite Battles) for your desired license.

Enjoy Even More Pokémon UNITE with the Battle Pass – You’ll have the opportunity to earn in-game rewards through the seasonal battle pass. To earn these rewards, you’ll need to level up the pass by completing missions. Additionally, players can upgrade their battle pass by using Aeos gems, enabling them to claim even more rewards.

Obtain Items via Shops – Pokémon UNITE has three types of in-game currency: Aeos gems (paid), Aeos coins, and Aeos tickets. Aeos coins and Aeos tickets can be acquired by playing the game. At the Unite Battle Committee, players can use Aeos coins or Aeos gems to obtain Unite licenses, which allow them to take Pokémon into Unite Battles. At Aeos Emporium, players can use Aeos coins or Aeos gems to obtain UBC-approved goods like Pokémon held items or Trainer fashion items (fashion items can also be obtained using Aeos tickets). Zirco Trading specializes in Holowear, which can be obtained using Aeos gems.