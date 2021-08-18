Pokémon Unite coming to mobile on September 22nd
Not long after the Switch version, the mobile version of Pokémon Unit is coming on September 22nd. You can pre-register for the iOS and Android versions now on the associated app stores.
#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!— Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021
Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el
Two new Pokémon were also confirmed to be joining the roster. They are Mamoswine and Sylveon and will be joining in the future.
