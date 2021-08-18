Pokémon Unite coming to mobile on September 22nd

Not long after the Switch version, the mobile version of Pokémon Unit is coming on September 22nd. You can pre-register for the iOS and Android versions now on the associated app stores.

Two new Pokémon were also confirmed to be joining the roster. They are Mamoswine and Sylveon and will be joining in the future.