Pokémon themed limited edition Oreos revealed

They teased it a while back, but Oreo have finally taken the wraps off their Pokémon collaboration. There are specially marked Pokémon Oreos coming to stores, and like in the game, some Pokémon will be harder to find than others.

While they’re all the same classic Oreo colour each of the biscuits is stamped with a different Pokémon.

If you’re thinking, yes I have seen a lot of Pokémon x Food news this week, you’d be right. On Monday we got the launch day of the Pokémon cards at Macca’s, Tuesday was Pokémon and Krispy Kreme. Today Oreos. Who’s next? Pokémon at Baskin and Robbins?

The Oreos are coming to stores in the US soon, and you can order them online in the US… we’ll try and find out if they’re coming here. To be fair though we’ve never had to email a cookie manufacturer before.