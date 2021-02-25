Pokémon Sword & Shield pens, Pikmin tote bag added Aussie My Nintendo Store
The list of goods to redeem Platinum Coins on the Australian My Nintendo Store continues to expand. Today two new items have been added. First up, a set of four Pokémon Sword and Shield pens featuring a sleeping Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Pikachu. That’ll set you back 500 coins.
There’s also a Pikmin tote bag for 400 coins. It can be reused and folded.
Picking either of these up?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
17%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
17%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response