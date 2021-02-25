987
Pokémon Sword & Shield pens, Pikmin tote bag added Aussie My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 25, 2021

The list of goods to redeem Platinum Coins on the Australian My Nintendo Store continues to expand. Today two new items have been added. First up, a set of four Pokémon Sword and Shield pens featuring a sleeping Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Pikachu. That’ll set you back 500 coins.

There’s also a Pikmin tote bag for 400 coins. It can be reused and folded.

Picking either of these up?

