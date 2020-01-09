Pokémon Sword and Shield gets expansion pass, two new areas, 200+ returning Pokémon and more

During this morning’s Pokémon Direct a couple of new things were revealed, one a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and this – an expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This new expansion pass comes in two parts, one in June and one later in the year. Each part will open new areas of Galar with a new story, new Pokémon, new Pokémon forms and returning Pokémon – over 200 in fact.

Part one in June is called the Isle of Armour, the second part later in the year is The Crown Tundra.

The expansion pass will go on pre-sale today for $45.00AUD. You won’t need the DLC to gain access to these Pokémon, you can have them traded to your game – but to catch them in the wild you’ll need to have the expansion pass.

Here’s what’s coming in the expansion pass.

There’s two other part of the pack, one out during our Winter, and then later in the year in Summer. During the Direct it was confirmed this DLC would replace a ‘third’ game as would normally be released.

Available today

If you pre-order the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass today you’ll get the following outfit and a Galarian Slowpoke, you’ll be able to evolve this Slowpoke into Slowking or Slowbro using different items from either The Isle of Armour or The Crown Tundra.





The Isle of Amour – June 2020

The new areas of the expansion pass both have brand new Pokémon, new Legendary Pokémon, old returning Pokémon that weren’t in the original game, new characters and new stories. Both of the new areas are like the Wild Area with an open camera and roaming Pokémon.

The Isle of Armour has the theme of ‘growth’, you will become the apprentice of Mustard – who is your new mentor. There you will meet a new rival, Klara, if you’re playing with Sword, Avery if you’re playing with Shield.









Kubfu and Urfishu are two new Pokémon, the latter with two different styles.







The Crown Tundra – Spring 2020

This new area focuses on exploration, and not as much was revealed about it just yet being further away.

Calyrex is the new legendary Pokémon in The Crown Tundra, there’s also a new co-op mode where you can find returning Legendary Pokémon, some of which have new forms.







A bunch of new Gigantamax forms for the Galar starters were also revealed, as well as new G-Max forms for Blastoise and Venusaur.

The release date for Pokémon Home was also announced during the Direct. It will be released next month in February.

You’ll want to check out the below trailer, and the Direct for everything else.