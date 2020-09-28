Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass news coming tomorrow
It’s been a while since we heard anything about the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass, specifically the second part – The Crown Tundra.
Now The Pokémon Company has announced that tomorrow more details will be shared about the expansion pass – that should hopefully include a release date.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up…
Los Angeles, USA Tue, 29 Sep 2020 at 6:00 am PDT
AWST- Tuesday, 29 Sep 2020 at 9:00 pm AWST
ACST – Tuesday, 29 Sep 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST
AEST – Tuesday, 29 Sep 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST
