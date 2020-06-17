Pokémon Snap gets a new game on Nintendo Switch after two decades – New Pokemon Snap

As if 2020 couldn’t get any crazier, there’s a new Pokémon Snap game on the way – and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon Company says this game is “inspired by” the Nintendo 64 classic. We’re not sure if that means it’s an entirely new game, remake or remaster. It’s being developed by Bandai Namco.

The game was announced during the Pokémon Presents presentation last night.

No release date was given.