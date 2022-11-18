192
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet profile icons coming for Nintendo Switch Online members

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 18, 2022

For the first time, Pokémon icons and icon elements will be made available for Nintendo Switch Online members. Nintendo has been rolling out different icons for games and systems for a while now, but this is the first time you’ll be able to pick Pokémon ones.

There will be five waves of icons, with the first out now.

