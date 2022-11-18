Pokemon Scarlet & Violet profile icons coming for Nintendo Switch Online members
For the first time, Pokémon icons and icon elements will be made available for Nintendo Switch Online members. Nintendo has been rolling out different icons for games and systems for a while now, but this is the first time you’ll be able to pick Pokémon ones.
#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect icons from #PokemonScarletViolet. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 12/25 at 5PM PT. Games sold separately unless otherwise noted.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 18, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/odM6faXJDC pic.twitter.com/Fl5wHze8hE
There will be five waves of icons, with the first out now.
