Pokémon Scarlet & Violet gets new patch today, performance fixes promised in future

The graphical fidelity and performance of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been quite the topic since its launch a couple of weeks ago. Nintendo’s seen it, and although there’s a patch out today for the games which won’t have any performance fixes, they are coming.

We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.

Version 1.1.0 which is out today does have some fixes, but not for performance. Here’s what’s included;

Ver. 1.1.0 (Releasing December 1, 2022)

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium. Please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

When that performance patch does drop, we’ll let you know