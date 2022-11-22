Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Notebook added to the My Nintendo Store

A new Nintendo release means a new related product My Nintendo Store reward – and this time we’ve got something for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s a B6 sized Notebook featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly on the cover and inside on matching coloured pages.

It’s available now for 500 Platinum Coins.

As a reminder there’s also 15%-30% off some items on My Nintendo Store until November 29th.