Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Notebook added to the My Nintendo Store
A new Nintendo release means a new related product My Nintendo Store reward – and this time we’ve got something for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
It’s a B6 sized Notebook featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly on the cover and inside on matching coloured pages.
It’s available now for 500 Platinum Coins.
As a reminder there’s also 15%-30% off some items on My Nintendo Store until November 29th.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments