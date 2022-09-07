498
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition Switch OLED model on the way

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 7, 2022

During last night’s latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer a brand new limited edition Switch OLED was revealed.

Carrying a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet design on the Joy-Con and the Dock this new console will be released a little earlier than the game on November 4th (it does not come with a copy of either game).

The dock features a design on both the front and back, as does the console. It is confirmed for an Australian release as well on November 4th.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out on November 18th, check out our bargain guide here.

