Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adds ‘Let’s Go’ feature to auto battle wild Pokemon

The Pokémon Company released the newest trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet late Wednesday night. What did we learn? Quite a bit!

There were some new Pok√©mon, new locations, and a new gameplay mechanic we’ve not seen before.

The new gameplay mechanic, called “Let’s Go”, will allow a Pok√©mon who is exploring out of the Pok√©ball with you to go and battle wild Pok√©mon automatically. They’ll also pick up items in the area they’re sent out to.

We also got a look at the new rival team, Team Star. Victory Road was also in the trailer. The Path of Legends is another “story” within the game intertwined with the greater narrative.

A new Scarlet and Violet limited edition Switch OLED model was also announced.

New Pokémon were also revealed, including;

Armarouge who can be encountered in Pokémon Scarlet and Ceruledge who can be encountered in Pokémon Violet.

There’s also this happy chap, Klawf, a Rock-type Pok√©mon

From left to right is Geeta, the chairwoman of the Pok√©mon League. Mela, Team Star’s Fire Crew boss and Brassius a grass-type Gym Leader.

