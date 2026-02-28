Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Boy Jukebox available from the My Nintendo Store in Australia - Vooks

During the Pokémon Presents presentation last night, The Pokémon Company showed off a brand new way to listen to music from the Pokémon series: the Pokémon Red & Pokémon Blue Game Music Collection: Game Boy Jukebox.

However, in the small print it stated that despite being available at other Pokémon Center stores around the world, the Australian store would not be selling it. The good news, though, is that it will instead be available on the My Nintendo Store, and it’s available to buy right now.

The Pokémon Game Music Collection looks just like an original Game Boy, and you can swap the little Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue cartridges to listen to different tracks. They’ve even tried to make the speaker sound exactly like the original Game Boy. There are 45 different songs and sound effects to listen to.

Here in Australia, the Jukebox is going for $109.95 AUD.