Pokemon Puzzle League is the next Nintendo 64 Switch Online title

Well, this is a surprise. Nintendo has announced the next Nintendo 64 game coming to Nintendo Switch Online, and it’s Pokemon Puzzle League. After we ran out of announced N64 games last month, we thought it might have been a while before we heard about more. But not so.

Pokemon Puzzle League is like many Pokemon games of the era and features characters from the anime. It even has its unique anime intro created for the game. Pokemon Puzzle League was initially released in 2000. It was last seen on the Virtual Console on the Wii.

Look for the game out next week on July 15th.

Bonus: Custom Robo 1 and 2 are coming to Japan next month, so if you create a Japanese account on your Switch you could download these as well.