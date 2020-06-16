Pokémon Presents will show more Pokémon SwSh Expansion Pass footage and other products Wednesday night

Tomorrow the first part of Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass is set to arrive. Before that, however, The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents presentation.

The tweet announcing it in English promises ‘Pokémon News’ and not much else, the Japanese tweet, however, says a little more. Here’s a proper translation of what it says.

On June 17 (Wed) from 10PM*, the “Pokemon New Game Announcement: Pokemon Presents” will be premiered via the official Pokemon YouTube channel! The broadcast is scheduled to last 11 minutes and will contain information on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass and other products. Please look forward to it! That’s 10 PM local Japan time.

The presentation is late at night here in Australia, we’re still not sure when the DLC will drop but after this presentation makes a lot of sense. Unluckily for New Zealand folks that means it’s out on the 18th.

Perth, Wed, 17 Jun 2020 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Wed, 17 Jun 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST

Darwin, Wed, 17 Jun 2020 at 10:30 pm ACST

Melbourne, Brisbane Sydney, Wed, 17 Jun 2020 at 11:00 pm AEST

Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 18 Jun 2020 at 1:00 am NZST

Will you be up for the presentation and the DLC? Talk about cutting it close!

Thanks to Alex Aniel for the translation.