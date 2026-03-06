Pokémon Pokopia's first in-game event kicks off next week - Vooks

The loveable Pokémon Pokopia will have limited-time in-game events, and they kick off next week. “More Spores for Hoppip” will run from March 9th to the 24th, and Hoppip will be available to befriend. You can also collect special spores to exchange for picnic-themed items. You’ll be able to use these items to also try and befriend Skiploom and Jumpluff.

These Pokémon will only be available in the game during this event. However, the events seem to run on the system clock – make of that information however you like.

Hoppip will be outside the Pokémon Center when the event gets underway, or you know, whenever.