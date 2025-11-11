Pokémon Pokopia set for March 5th, 2026 release, coming on Game Key Card

The release date for Pokémon Pokopia has been announced ahead of a new trailer set to premiere soon.

Pokémon Pokopia will release on March 5th, 2026. The game sees you play as a Ditto who has transformed to look like a human. Your goal is to help shape an empty land into a beautiful place for Pokémon to hang out. Collect supplies, build furniture, grow vegetables, and even construct homes for Pokémon to live in.

Pricing for the game has also been revealed, with it listed on the Australian eShop for $109.95 — the same RRP as Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Nintendo Switch 2. Pokémon Pokopia is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

The game has been confirmed as a Game Key Card release in Japan. There’s also a new video about Game Key Cards published by Nintendo of America, which features a Pokémon Pokopia Game Key Card in the thumbnail — so we can safely assume it’s getting one there (and everywhere else).

The new trailer for the game will premiere at the following times; a few late this trailers this week then.

Perth (AWST) – 10:00 PM, Nov 13

Darwin (ACST) – 11:30 PM, Nov 13

Adelaide (ACDT) – 12:30 AM, Nov 14

Brisbane (AEST) – 12:00 AM, Nov 14

Sydney / Melbourne / Hobart / Canberra (AEDT) – 1:00 AM, Nov 14

See you all later in the week then.