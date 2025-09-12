Switch

Pokémon Pokopia is some sort of cosy life simulator arriving 2026

There's also paid DLC for Pokémon Z-A already.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2025

Revealed during last night’s Nintendo Direct was a brand new Pokémon spin-off. Pokémon Pokopia looks like a cross between Minecraft, Animal Crossing and Dragon Quest Builders – in fact it’s being made by Koei Tecmo Dragon Quest Builders 2 as well.

The game seems you play as a Ditto who has transformed to look like a human. Your goal is to help shape an empty land into a beautiful place for Pokémon to hang out. Collect supplies, build furniture and grow vegetables – even build homes for the Pokémon to live in. The game is due out sometime in 2026, and preorders open on November 12th – hopefully we’ll see more of it soon.

Also announced during the Direct was a new paid DLC for Pokémon Legends Z-A. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension features new Mega Evolutions like Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y and Hoopa is there too. You can preorder the DLC now for $45.00AUD, but there’s no release date just yet.

