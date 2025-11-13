Pokémon Pokopia features an actual Pokémon Professor to help you build a Pokémon utopia

Overnight we got our first good look at the upcoming Pokémon Pokopia, which will releasing on the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5th, 2026. The 10 minute trailer ran through the basics of the game, a bit of the story and we got a look at some new Pokémon.

We now know what the Ditto that takes human form is up to — it’s time to build a utopia where Pokémon and humans can live together in harmony.

Pokémon Pokopia features a Pokémon Professor like most other Pokémon games; however, this Professor is actually a Pokémon — Tangrowth. They’ve been living alone in a world where humans and Pokémon once coexisted, but the humans have long since disappeared.

To help rebuild this utopia, you’ll need to learn moves from the Pokémon you encounter. Team up with them to build houses to live in — homes that you can also furnish, much like in Animal Crossing. Ditto can also transform into other Pokémon to get around. There’s a Lapras that allows you to travel across water, and a Ditto Dragonite that lets you fly through the air.

We also learned that the game can be played with up to four players online. You can also use GameShare to play with others on either a Nintendo Switch or a Switch 2.

We also got a look at what they’re calling new Pokémon: Peakychu, a pale Pikachu with drooping ears; Mosslax, a moss-covered Snorlax crowned with a blooming flower; and Smearguru, a colourful Smeargle that appears to paint with its tail. They were only teased at the end of the presentation, so it’s not yet clear exactly how they fit into the game.

Pokémon Pokopia is available to preorder now from the eShop. It will also be released physically, but as we learned earlier in the week, it will come on a Game Key Card.