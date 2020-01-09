412
0

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX announced for the Switch, demo available now

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 9, 2020

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is back! Announced during this morning’s Pokémon Direct a remake of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon titles is coming to the Switch as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.

A demo for the game is available to download right now.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team was originally released on the Nintendo DS and Red Rescue Team on the Game Boy Advance – this Switch remake is just the one game.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is out March 6 2020.

