Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX announced for the Switch, demo available now
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is back! Announced during this morning’s Pokémon Direct a remake of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon titles is coming to the Switch as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX.
A demo for the game is available to download right now.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team was originally released on the Nintendo DS and Red Rescue Team on the Game Boy Advance – this Switch remake is just the one game.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is out March 6 2020.
