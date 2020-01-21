Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is coming to Netflix on February 27th

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, the 3D remake of the original first Pokémon movie is coming to Netflix on February 27th. It’s coming to every region as well aside from Japan and Korea.

We’re not sure what this means for a physical release of the movie, but hopefully, it’s still on the cards.

When the movie was released in Japan last year we also got an Armoured Mewtwo in Pokémon Go, hopefully, it can make a return for those who missed it the first time.