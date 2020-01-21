Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is coming to Netflix on February 27th
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, the 3D remake of the original first Pokémon movie is coming to Netflix on February 27th. It’s coming to every region as well aside from Japan and Korea.
We’re not sure what this means for a physical release of the movie, but hopefully, it’s still on the cards.
When the movie was released in Japan last year we also got an Armoured Mewtwo in Pokémon Go, hopefully, it can make a return for those who missed it the first time.
When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge—and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage! With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo’s challenge… and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?
Leave a Response