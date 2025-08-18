Pokémon Legends Z-A to feature four player arena deathmatch mode

Revealed during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Pokémon World Championships was a new mode for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

In the game’s Z-A Battle Club, you’ll be able to take part in link battles with up to four players, competing to defeat as many of each other’s Pokémon as possible within the time limit. The full range of moves and Mega Evolution are available, and it’s a free-for-all where you can attack anyone at any time. Helpful items will also appear mid-battle.

Test your real-time battling skills against Trainers around the world in Ranked Battles. You’ll earn points based on your placement in four-player Link Battles, and may earn an additional kicker based on your performance. Similar to the main story, you’ll start off at Rank Z and can climb the ranks to the ultimate Rank A. Looking to settle who’s the best Trainer once and for all? Challenge your friends in Private Battles! You can input a Link Code to connect with nearby players using local communication or distant players online. Once you’re all connected, you can adjust the battle rules to your liking and battle against up to three other players.

As in the story, you’ll also start at Rank Z and work your way up to Rank A on an online leaderboard. You can battle against friends as well, and both trading and Mystery Gift are included in the game.

The previous Legends title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, had no multiplayer features outside of trading.

Pokémon Legends Z-A is out on October 16th, you can find the cheapest copy of it in our bargain guides.